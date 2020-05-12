We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity Big Brother’s Chloe Goodman has welcomed her first child.

The reality star, who announcecd her pregnancy back in November, took to her Instagram page with a sweet post to announce that she and footballer boyfriend Grant Hall had welcomed a baby girl together.

Sharing a lovely photo of Grant carrying the couple’s baby out of the hospital in a baby carrier, the new mum wrote, ‘First we had each other …. Then we had you …. Now we have everything …. 👶🏼 welcome to the world baby girl 💕’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the couple on their exciting new arrival, taking to the post with hundreds of congratulatory comments.

‘Awww huge congratulations 💗💗💗,’ wrote Chloe’s fellow Celebrity Big Brother star Casey Batchelor.

‘Oh yay 🎉🎉🎉,’ commented Celebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex, who recently welcomed her own first baby, ‘life is about to get better every single day! Welcome to the mummy club 💖’.

Others wrote, ‘So happy for you xxx’, ‘Congratulations babe 💕💕💕💕 hope your both doing well 💖’, ‘Ahhh Congratulations! 💕💕💕💕💕💕’ and ‘Omgggggggg congratulations ❤❤❤❤’.

It comes just months after the mum-of-one was rushed to hospital after suffering a pulmonary embolism, a problem when arteries in the lungs become blocked with blood clots.

Sharing the scary experience on her Instagram page back in February, Chloe wrote, ‘Hey guys! So it’s been another crazy week in the Goodman/Hall household as many of you know I was back at my second home the #nhs 😂with #pulmonaryembolism I was up all night coughing and my partner noticed at 5am I was coughing up quite bad blood clots (I never turn the lights on when I go to the bathroom)’.

‘The NHS have been fantastic with everything from my #incompetentcervix to having a blood clot in my right lung,’ she continued. ‘They were super speedy and efficient and we managed to break what was left of it down with blood thinning injections and the next day my radiation scans showed both my lungs had then cleared.’

‘It’s common in pregnancy especially in the winter months with 50% of pregnant women getting the condition, so to all my lovely mummy to be’s keep an eye on this as I didn’t have a clue!

‘Me and my little princess are now happy and healthy again 💜(hopefully it lasts the remainder of my pregnancy) #babyhall.’

Big congratulations to Chloe and Grant on their exciting news!