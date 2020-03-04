We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former TOWIE star Chloe Lewis has warned parents of young babies to be careful of what they put on their tot’s skin.

It came after the reality stunner’s little son Beau, who was born in October last year, suffered a nasty facial reaction to sun screen, during a sunny getaway to Mauritius.

Chloe and Beau’s father Danny Flasher had been enjoying their exotic trip, when the tot flared up in a huge red mark on his face.

Sharing a snap of the sun kissed baby, Chloe expressed her mum guilt, penning, ‘My Beau blue eyes 💙 so excited to see you grow but at the same time want you to stay small forever.

‘This was the last picture of him before he had an allergic reaction to sun cream (I feel like the worst mumma ever 😢) Be super cautious of what your putting on your baby’s skin it’s so important 😢 lesson learnt, now just trying to get my baby better lots of cuddles ♥️.’

In the comment section, lots of fellow parents were quick to reassure Chloe that she shouldn’t beat herself up over the mistake .

‘Please don’t feel guilty- we can’t be 100% right all the time! My daughter had an allergic reaction to Nivea suncream when she was tiny- I felt awful, but how are we to know .. it’s all trial and error & you’re doing amazing, as all us mums and dads are 💙❤️,’ one wrote.

‘All trial and error ! Don’t feel bad,’ added another.

‘It might have been heat rash I put sun cream on my 3 month old when abroad and she looked like she had chicken pox! It was allergic reaction to the sun because their skin is so sensitive, even in the shade she was covered bless her. Spent my whole holiday in the room with her with the air con. ❤️,’ a third chipped in.

‘It happened to me with my son …. u don’t know until it happens don’t feel like worst mummy we have all been there. 💙❤️,’ one more contributed.