Chloe Sevigny confirms she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Congratulations are in order for Chloe Sevigny and Sinisa Mackovic, as they’re preparing to welcome their first child together.

Taking to Instagram, Chloe Sevigny shared a holiday photo as she showed off her blossoming baby bump. She and Sinisa have been spending time in Turks and Caicos for some much needed relaxation.

Her caption read, ‘#mocktailsandmoonbeams 🌙 📸 by papi @sinisamackovic’

Chloe’s update delighted fans everywhere, and her big announcement post received over 100,000 likes from her followers. Many were quick to shower the couple with congratulations messages in the comments too.

Actress Anna Sophia Robb wrote, ‘Gorgeous mama!’

Musician Casey Spooner added, ‘SO EXCITED!!!!! I wanna be a godfather.’

One of Chloe’s fans wrote, ‘You’re so adorable!!! And beautiful!! Congratulations!! You’ll be an amazing mama!! ✨💕🌹🌹🌹.’

And another added, ‘Congrats you amazing woman 💕.’

At 45, it seems Chloe has waited until later in life before deciding to have a child. Previously she credited her youthful looks to not having any children.

She told W Magazine, “I think it’s not having had a baby yet. Because I think the baby wear and tear and stress on your body is part of the reason why people say, ‘Why do you still look so young?’

“I really think that that unfortunately ages women, especially when they have children in their 30s, not in their 20s, “So I think, first and foremost, it’s that and genetics.”

Chloe has not yet revealed the gender of the child, but in 2018 she told Who What Wear that she “better have a daughter soon” so she could pass down some of her clothing.

She said, “I have pieces that I wore over and over again in high school. My collection is vast and exhaustive and a little embarrassing,”

Listing examples, Chloe added, “I still have the shirt I wore in the movie Kids. I have the bunny ears I made for Gummo. I have all kinds of weird articles from different characters I’ve played, photoshoots, events, my Oscar dress. It’s embarrassing. I better have a daughter soon or I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

Chloe Sevigny’s rep Amanda Horton told USA Today that the couple’s baby is due in the spring.