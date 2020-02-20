Sex and the City’s Chris Noth welcomes second child with wife Tara Wilson

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sex and the City’s Chris Noth has welcomed his second child.

The 65-year-old actor, who played the iconic Mr Big in the popular franchise, took to his Instagram account to reveal that his wife, Tara Wilson, had given birth to the pair’s second child.

Posting a sweet photo of the of the newborn, Chris revealed that he and Tara had welcomed their second son – and they’ve given him the cutest name!

Letting fans know his son’s name in a sweet caption alongside the photo, Chris revealed that the pair had named him after English poet John Keats, quoting a famous line from him well-known poem, Endymion.

Chris wrote, ‘Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! “A thing of beauty is a joy forever”’.

And fans and friends were thrilled for the couple and their newborn son, flooding the post with thousands of likes and lovely comments.

The actor’s Sex and the City co-stars rushed to wish him and his family congratulations, with the star’s on-screen wife Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the iconic Carrie character, writing, ‘No way!!!!!!!! Wow!!!! How thrilling.

‘Hoping mother and Keats all well and sending every single ounce of love. To the whole gorgeous family! X’.

Kristin Davis, who played the sweet and loving Charlotte, added, ‘Oh my goodness! He is so perfect and beautiful!

‘Congratulations to you all❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Others wrote, ‘He is so precious. God bless 🙏🏼🙏🏼’, ‘Congratulations 🎊🎈🎉’, ‘Congratulations!! He’s perfect 💙’, ‘Oh my blessed and beautiful! Congrats❤️’ and ‘Ahhh so SO happy for you guys!! CONGRATS!!! ❤️😘❤️’.

Chris and wife Tara tied the knot back in 2012, after being together for around 10 years.

Before welcoming newborn son Keats, the couple were already parents to 12-year-old son Orion Christopher, who is named after the warrior constellation.

They welcomed him back in 2008, just a year before announcing their engagement in 2009.

Big congrats to the whole family on their new arrival!