Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child together.

The Avengers: Endgame star and his wife of ten months are thought to be expecting an exciting addition to their family, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Chris and Katherine, who is the daughter of legendary Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, tied the knot last June in a lovely ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Sharing a beautiful photo of the couple, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris wrote on Instagram at the time, ‘Yesterday was the best day of our lives!

‘We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.

‘We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed’.

The couple’s new addition will be the first child for author Katherine, but the second for dad-of-one Chris who shares seven-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris and Anna split back in 2017 after eight years of marriage, announcing the news with a statement on social media.

‘We are sad to announce we are legally separating,’ wrote the couple in their statement at the time. ‘We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.’

‘Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,’ they continued.

‘We still love each other and will always cherish our time together. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt.’

Well it looks like Jack is set to become a big brother now, so he must be very excited about that!

Big congratulations to Chris and Katherine on their lovely news!