Christina Milian welcomes second child with boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian has welcomed her second child!

The Dip It Low singer took to her Instagram page with an utterly adorable snap to announce that she had given birth.

Sharing a black and white photo of her newborn baby son’s tiny hand holding her finger, while his face can be seen sleeping in the background, with her just under six million followers, the gushing mum wrote, ‘And so we begin.

‘Isaiah 1/20/20 Simply perfect. The world is yours Son. Love, Mom & Dad’.

New dad French-born singer-songwriter Matt Pokora also shared an adorable photo, writing, ‘@christinamilian you’re my hero’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the pair, with the posts raking up thousands of comments and hundreds of thousands of likes.

‘Congratulations!!!! 💗💗💗,’ wrote Me and U singer Cassie, who recently welcomed her own baby. ‘So happy for you guys! Can’t wait to meet Isaiah!!’.

‘OMGGGGGG so happy for you mama!!!,’ wrote Gabrielle Union, who also became a mum recently. ‘Congratulations!!!!!💛💛💛💛💛💛’.

Others wrote, ‘congratulations!!!! ❤️’, ‘Sending blessings 🖤’ and ‘That finger grab 😭 he’s absolute perfection’.

This is the first baby for new dad Matt, but Christina is also mum to daughter Madison from a previous relationship.

The proud parents, who announced their pregnancy back in July, have been together for two years, after getting together in 2017.

Speaking on The Real, Christina gushed about the pair’s relationship, saying, “We got along so long so well from the very beginning. We have the best time together. I could spend every day with him, every moment and everything. It’s been cool’, she said.

“We just have a good time”.

She also hinted that she wanted to have a baby with Matt in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, saying, “I definitely want to have another child in the future.

“I don’t know when it would be, but I kind of feel like because I know I want two, I know that whenever it happens, I’ll be ready! I’ll let God handle that”.

Big congrats to the whole family!