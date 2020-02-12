We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Christine and Paddy McGuiness have confirmed that their youngest daughter Felicity, three, has been diagnosed with autism.

Comedian Paddy and his model wife Christine are also parents to six-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, who are autistic too.

Taking to social media today, the doting mother penned a poignant tribute to her daughter, explaining her diagnosis to her followers.

‘Recently our youngest daughter Felicity was also diagnosed with autism, three years after our twins Leo and Penelope were diagnosed.

‘Going through this journey again does still bring some heartache knowing all three children will face challenges and difficulties that others won’t.

‘But ultimately I feel confident as a family we are in a much stronger place, we are able to use our experience and knowledge as power helping us to feel well prepared,’ Christine continued, before expressing her love for her brood.

‘We are here to love and support our three extra special children and I thank god every day these babies are mine. Proudest mummy ❤️❤️❤️ #Autism #AutismAwareness #3superstars #KnowledgeIsPower.’

Beside the special caption, Blackpool born beauty Christine posted a sweet poem in honour of her son and daughters.

‘I am so proud to be your mummy, you are everything to me,’ it read.

‘All three of you are thriving with ASD. I will never try and change you, you are perfect as you are.

‘Mummy is going to change the world to understand her superstars. You are sensitive, you are strong, and you have such a special bond.

‘You are funny and talented, cheeky and sweet, you all love your toys to be kept extra neat.

‘Shining brighter than the stars above. You are special, so wanted and oh so loved.

‘Leo, Penelope and Felicity, you are unaware of the positive impact you have, even on the tough days you even make me laugh.

‘My trio, my babies, my fabulous three. Together we are a strong, proud, unique family, All my love always, Mummy.’