With Christmas just around the corner, parents everywhere are seeing children writing their Christmas present lists. Many will be filled with toys and luxuries, but one upsetting letter has asked for something all children should have: food and a home.

The letter, which has since gone viral, was found at the L6 Community Centre in Liverpool. Staff there had left a Christmas post box in the café for children to leave Christmas wishes, in the lead up to the festive period.

It reads, ‘Dear Father Christmas. Can you help?

‘Can we have a home for Christmas? Mam wants us to be all together. Can you give us some food and can I have just a nice doll for Christmas? Thank you.’

A copy of the letter was shared on Twitter by local Labour councillor Gerard Woodhouse, who explained he found it when sorting food parcels for residents.

Since discovering the letter, Gerard has set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to the L6 Community Centre’s food bank and Christmas appeal.

‘The page includes more information about the work the community centre is doing. A statement reads, ‘We provide advice services, lunch clubs, youth clubs, a foodbank, tea dances, short breaks away for the elderly and children.

They added, ‘The children we work with come to the L6 Centre very distressed and hungry. We run a youth club for these disadvantaged children of our community and provide them with a hot meal 3 times a week. We work closely with the local schools and the teachers who refer vulnerable children and families. We also ensure we support families who are deprived at Christmas and Easter.’

To date, the page has received over £14,000 in donations and has even seen donors from across the world.

A comment from one donor in the US reads, ‘Greetings from Richmond, VA of the United States. After reading an article about the letter to Santa that was dropped off, we had to donate to help in a small way. We wish we could do more.’

According to a 2018 House of Commons report, poverty in Liverpool is higher than the UK average. 29% of children are living below the breadline once housing costs are considered.