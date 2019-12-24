Research reveals which family member officially spends more time and money on Christmas than any others

Christmas is a busy time for all of us, but a recent study has shown that mums work the hardest when it comes to spreading festive cheer.

Christmas Tree World, the UK’s leading retailer of artificial Christmas trees, conducted a study to find out who spends the most time on the most wonderful time of the year.

According to a survey of 1,000 UK adults, mums and mother figures spend 12 hours making Christmas a reality. From cooking Christmas dinner to shopping to putting up decorations, mums are doing it all.

This figure is five more than the average UK family member, so they’re really putting the effort in to bring joy to their families.

When it comes to the cost, the survey revealed that mums and mother figures spend a whopping £655 more on the festive season. In fact, one in ten will spend over £1000 on Christmas, compared to the national average of £345.

They also love gift giving, with mums giving out twice as many presents as any other family member. On average, they give gifts to an average of 10 people.

Mums go the extra mile for the festive season, quite literally, as they’ll travel almost ten times further than any other family member to deliver festive goodwill, drop off presents and attend dinners.

One in three mums will clock up over 21 miles, which is 18.5 miles more than any other member of the family.

Stephen Evans, managing director at Christmas Tree World commented, “Christmas is a time for giving, and this research really shows just how generous us Brits are when it comes to making the festive season truly special for our friends in family.

“It’s clear that mums tend to be the person who really go that extra mile, whether it be slaving over a festive feast, stocking up on presents for the whole family and delivering them far and wide or decorating the house for a truly magical Christmas experience. What better time to show our appreciation to those members of the family who go over and above than at Christmas.”