Congratulations to Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, who are expecting their second child together.

Ciara confirmed the happy news, as she uploaded a photo to her Instagram account where she posed in a bikini, which revealed her bump. The couple are currently on holiday in Turks and Caicos Island.

Her caption simply read, ‘Number 3’, and fans were delighted with the update. Many of them took to the comments to send congratulations to the couple.

One comment read, ‘Wait what! Omgeeee😍😍😍😍😍🎊🎉🎊🎉 congratulations CiCi’.

Another wrote, ‘Congratulations and many blessings to your family! ❤️💕’

A third said, ‘YES!!!! Congratulations 👑’.

And a fourth said, ‘Beautiful news congratulations 💕💕’.

Ciara and Russell are already parents to Sienna Princess Wilson, and Ciara has another child with rapper Future, called Future Zahir Wilburn.

The couple started dating in 2015, and married in 2016 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Later this year, they’ll be welcoming their second child together!

Ciara has opened up about being a mum in the past, and how it changed her outlook on life. She told E! news at the time, “I love being a mom. It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son.

“I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he’s grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son.”

The couple’s first child, Sienna Princess, was born in April 2017 and was welcomed into the world with a sweet social media update.

It read, ‘Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm.

‘Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm. 7lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017.’