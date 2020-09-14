We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Claire Holt has confirmed the arrival of her second baby via Instagram, after '27.5 hours of labour'.

Claire Holt updated fans on the new arrival in a sweet Instagram post, where she posed with her new baby.

Confirming the news to her 5.7 million followers, Claire wrote, ‘She’s here. Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts. We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother.’

Elle’s arrival delighted Claire’s followers, with many flocking to the comments to send well-wishes.

One wrote, ‘Oh congratulations mama! I just got chills, all my love and blessings to you!’

Another added, ‘She is an angel! And you are a hero😍🙏🏻’

A third said, ‘Oh heart explosions 💖 Congrats sweet one!’

And a fourth added, ‘Congrats, congrats!! So thrilled for you and your fam💕’

Claire and husband Andrew Joblon are already parents to one-year-old James, who they welcomed in March 2019.

Claire and Andrew have been married since 2018 and frequently share family updates on social media.

The pair confirmed they were having a baby girl in April, after popping a black balloon to reveal pink confetti in an adorable slow motion video.

At 35 weeks, Claire shared an honest update on how her pregnancy was going and what she was feeling, especially whilst being pregnant during a global pandemic.

She wrote, ’35 WEEKS. I’m excited to meet this little girl but I’m SO anxious about losing it again. The recovery, sleep deprivation, feedings, 2 kids 17 months apart, a pandemic… It’s a lot.

She added, ‘I know how lucky I am and I know each stage is temporary, but I’m still feeling stressed about how I’ll cope mentally. I think it’s important to share that I have always had help.

‘I never want to pretend that I do it on my own (I am completely in awe of women who do). That being said, I still felt overwhelmed, embarrassed/guilty that I was struggling, and not at all like myself after I gave birth.’

Congratulations to Claire Holt and Andrew Joblon on the new baby!