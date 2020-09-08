This mum’s clever hack to stop kids snacking all day has gone viral

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mum's clever hack to stop her children eating her cupboards bare has gone viral online.

Mum-of-three and parenting blogger Jen Hallstrom took to Facebook to let other mums and dads know how to stop little ones grazing on the snack cupboard all day and munching their way through the family food supplies.

Taking to the online platform, Jen revealed how she manages to keep tabs on her brood’s endless appetites, writing, ‘I keep seeing these posts about kiddos wanting to eat all day while they are home. This was my solution!

‘Each child has their own colored basket. In the morning I put their snacks in it for the day, when those snacks are gone they don’t get any more. It makes them stop and think do I really need a snack? I also put their cup for the day in there because I’m not washing 50 cups a day! Hahaha!‘

Sharing a photo of three colourful basket filled with a small selection of foodie treats, Jen went on to assure followers that her little ones are well-fed and that the main focus of the smart trick is to stop the trio draining her funds.

‘ I didn’t think I had to say this but my children eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are well fed and I don’t starve them sad I even have to say that. Also in no way shape or form am I fat shaming my children I just don’t have the luxury of spending $400 on just snacks for a week ,’ Jen wrote.

Loads of other mums and dads were seriously impressed by the advice with the post going viral, gaining over 400,000 shares and 285,000 likes.

‘Love this! I HATE that I have let the kids fall into the habit of getting their own snacks throughout the day. Might give this a shot while I am at home,’ one fellow parent wrote in the comment section.

‘I need to do this because my boy would snack all day out of boredom and then not want to eat meals it drives me nuts,’ added a second.

Another revealed that she created a snack menu for her children to help with the same problem, ‘Awesome idea! We do a menu! I had to do something to keep the kiddos from eating all of our groceries in a few days when we were homeschooling. So, back to that system we go!‘