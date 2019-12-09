Elf on the Shelf is everywhere at Christmas time, and even Coleen Rooney has got in on the tradition with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Coleen Rooney shared a photograph of her elves wearing little gingerbread men outfits as they lay on baking trays amongst other gingerbread biscuits.

Maybe if they lie really still, no one will notice…

Her caption read, ‘16 days till Christmas … it’s been very exciting in our house… especially with these four!! @elfontheshelf’

Coleen and Wayne have four children together, Kit, Klay, Kai and Cass, so we’re guessing that each of the children have their own elves. That’s double the mischief this festive season!

Fans absolutely loved Coleen’s creative gingerbread Elf on the Shelf photo. One fan wrote, ‘I love this! I’ve been really boring with our elf this year! Need up my game judging by this! 😊😊’

Another joked, ‘This throws my ideas out the park😆 looks amazing’.

And a third said, ‘Amazing preparation ✨’.

Recently Coleen Rooney shared some beautiful festive photographs of her four boys meeting Santa Claus to help mark the countdown to Christmas.

Her caption read, ‘In Love 😍….. @gracekelliephotography these are amazing!!! Thank you so much, you are brilliant with the kids. Thanks for the gorgeous pj’s @prettypersonalgifting ❤️🎅🏼’.

If you want to try and beat Coleen Rooney’s camouflaging skills, why not try one of our 30 easy Elf on the Shelf ideas? It’s a fun way to get in on the tradition this Christmas.

Or for an extra special twist on the tradition, why not try doing a homemade Elf on the Shelf? Our guide is easy to follow, and your children can get involved too to help bring the magic to life!

What do you think of Coleen Rooney’s post? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!