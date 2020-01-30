These are the most common baby names set for TV stardom

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

While you may think unusual baby names like Bowie, Marley or Mercury are destined for stardom, new research suggests otherwise.

New data has found the boys and girls names which are most likely to go on to become reality TV stars later in life.

Online insights platform WhatAreTheOdds.co.uk has analysed public data, alongside contestants on a number of popular reality TV shows.

With Love Island, Geordie Shore and The Only Way is Essex being the main contenders.

As a result, they’ve compiled a top ten list of the most popular boys and girls names among showbiz stars.

Results found that Chris topped the list for the boys, followed by Jack in second place and Dan in third. Fourth place went to Michael and fifth went to Callum.

For girls names, it was Jess which ranked in first place for most popular, followed by Charlotte in second and Beth in third. Whereas Olivia and Emma placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Spencer James, founder of WhatAreTheOdds.co.uk, said, “Every year we are seeing newcomers carve out careers in the spotlight, enjoying the various benefits that come along with reality TV stardom, which is why we’ve created this list.

“Who knows why there’s such a common theme with certain names, but the data does show that people with these names seem to enjoy a great deal of success!

“There seems to be a lot more to a name than we initially thought, and if it can give people a head start, it might be something worth considering for expectant parents.”

Top reality TV names for boys:

Chris Jack Dan Michael Callum Adam Tommy Joe/Joey Alex Spencer

Top reality TV names for girls: