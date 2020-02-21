We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street’s Lucy-Jo Hudson has excitedly revealed that she has welcomed her second child.

The Corrie star took to her Instagram page to share the thrilling news with her 167,000 followers that she and theatre actor boyfriend Lewis Devine had welcomed their first child together.

Making the happy announcement in her Instagram stories, the actress, who is known for her roles as Katy Harris in Coronation Street and Donna-Marie Quinn in Hollyoaks, wrote on a sparkly blue background ‘When 3 became 4’, alongside two pink love heart Emoji symbols and two blue ones.

She then uploaded a second story, gushing ‘We are so in love with our baby boy!!! Our family is now complete!

‘Love you @lewisdevine’.

Proud dad Lewis also shared the exciting new in his own Instagram stories, writing, ‘Our family has grown by two feet!’ next to an adorable snap of a pair of baby feet.

‘Feeling blessed! Just when I thought I couldn’t love you anymore @lucyjo_hudson So proud of you babe’.

‘Wow what an experience,’ he continued in another story post. ‘We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy has arrived safe and sound and we are all back home now and settling in great.

‘Our Sienna is delighted and is already making the best big sister just like I knew she would,’ continued Lewis.

‘I am so proud of Lucy-Jo seeing her carry him for 9 months and then bring him into the world the way she did it was just unbelievable and a memory and feeling that will last forever love you all so much’.

This is the first baby for the couple together, as Lucy-Jo shares older six-year-old daughter Sienna with Coronation Street ex Alan Halsall.

The pair tied the knot in 2009 but announced their split back in 2016.

Lucy-Jo revealed that she was expecting her second child back in August.

She later let fans know that she was to have a baby boy.

Big congrats to the whole family on their new arrival!