Coronation Street’s Sonia Ibrahim expecting first child with husband Aaron Machin

    • Coronation Street’s Sonia Ibrahim has announced that she is expecting her first child.

    Former soap star Sonia Ibrahim, who played Mel Maguire in Coronation Street between 2016 and 2017, took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news that she is expecting her first child.

    Announcing the lovely news to her nearly 14,000 Instagram followers, Sonia shared an adorable stream of photos with her fans and friends to let them know about the news.

    Posting a selection of photos of her and husband Aaron holding up a baby scan photo while Sonia displays her growing baby bump, the actress wrote, ‘First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a BABY in a baby carriage’.

    Revealing to her followers that she and husband Aaron are expecting a baby girl, Sonia continued, ‘I am absolutely over the moon. I feel unbelievably blessed to announce that myself and my amazing husband are expecting a beautiful little baby GIRL’.

    Gushing about her daughter-to-be, Sonia went on, ‘Nothing in this world can top the feeling and excitement of knowing that I am going to be a mama and I can promise one thing, above anything else, that I am going to Love, Adore and Cherish my Little Princess more that anything in this world.

    ‘I can’t wait to meet you in January my perfect little Princess’.

    The former soap star also went on to add a stream of lovely hashtags, writing, ‘#15weekspregnant #mamatobe #daddysgirl #cloudnine’.

    Sonia and Aaron also revealed when their little one is expected to arrive, as in their lovely photos that Sonia uploaded, the pair can be seen holding up an adorable balloon with ‘January 2021’ written across the front.

    Friends and fans were thrilled for the pair, with one writing, ‘Huge huge huge congratulations Sonia I’m so pleased for you, you’ll make the best mother ❣️xxx’.

    Another commented, ‘Ahhhhhhhhh congratulations guys! Amazing news 💘💘💘💘💘,’ while others added, ‘Awww I absolutely LOVE this💕💕💕💕💕’, ‘Ahhhhhhhh so excited babe!!! WOOOOOOO 💖💖’, ‘Yayyyy! I’m so happy for you!❤️❤️❤️and ‘Congratulations 😍💖 xxxxxxx’.

    Big congrats to the pair on their lovely news!