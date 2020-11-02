We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street star Victoria Ekanoye has revealed she's expecting her first baby - as she prepares to become a mother earlier than planned.

The actress, 37, who played Angie Appleton in the ITV soap, is set to become a first-time parent with boyfriend Jonny Lomas.

Victoria starred on Celebrity X Factor last year and is due to give birth in January 2021.

She revealed how the pregnancy came sooner than originally planned, “We thought we would try next year. So when this pregnancy came along we were like: ‘It’s happening!’ It did come as a bit of a surprise but it’s so unbelievably exciting,” she told Hello magazine.

The couple recently celebrated their fourth anniversary.

Speaking of their unborn baby, conceived during a pandemic, Jonny added, “I am super excited as well as a bit nervous.

“It’s a new chapter in our lives; all my friends who have kids say it’s going be hard but the best thing you will ever do.”

The couple held off announcing the pregnancy as Victoria suffers from sickle cell anemia and she wanted to be on the safe side before announcing their news.

She explained, “We know friends that have miscarried and so we waited until we were 12 weeks before we even told our parents.

“Then, with my health condition, we wanted a little bit more security and stability in knowing that everything is okay with baby and with me.”

Victoria has suffered with the condition since her early 20s and admitted she used to hide her pain form her mum when she was diagnosed as she didn’t want to miss out on any sporting activities whilst training to be a sprinter.

She added, “I just managed the pain and almost.. not became used to it…but just kind of battled through it because I loved sport so much and didn’t want to give that up.”