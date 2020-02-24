We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An Australian mummy blogger shared a harrowing video of her son suffering from a Croup attack on Instagram.

Mum-of-two Sophie Cachia attracted the attention of hordes of her 252,000 followers when she shared the footage of her seven-year-old son, Bobby, struggling to breathe.

In the hard to watch snippet, the little boy can be seen wheezing and coughing while in floods of tears on Sophie’s lap, suffering from a Croup attack.

Croup is a respiratory condition that affects babies and children, that can trigger breathing difficulties, a raspy or ‘seal’ like barking sound when breathing and a hoarse voice.

Captioning the video, Sophie explained the sitation, writing, ‘This was Bobby 6.30am yesterday morning. As I got out of bed to get myself to my 7am admission for surgery, I heard Bobby saying “Mummy” from his bed.

‘Thinking he was just wanting to say goodbye, I quickly popped in to find him struggling to get out of bed. He could hardly move as he couldn’t breathe. He was having an attack.

‘Croup & asthma in our kids are very common, so the ambulance was luckily at our house within 5 minutes and he got the treatment he required as well as a fun trip in the ambo with Daddy to hospital. We keep puffers both upstairs & downstairs for this reason and he settled by at least 50% with just his puffer – in this video he is actually very calm compared to minutes before,’ she added.

‘As you can tell by my panic, it never gets any easier no matter how many times we’ve done it, but I always try my best to keep Bobby/Florence as calm as I possibly can in what must be a petrifying situation for them.

‘I never proclaim to be an expert in any area of parenting – especially when it comes to giving medical advice – but as parents we are all in this together and if there’s anything to take from this, it’s to look at how much Bobby is sucking in at the bottom of his neck. That highlights he is struggling to breathe and requires attention. #asthma #croup.’