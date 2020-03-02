We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dancing On Ice star Hamish Gaman has proposed to his girlfriend of four years, Amelia Humfress.

The professional skater has revealed that he and his illustrator fiancé, who he met on Tinder, have decided to tie the knot in December this year.

Swooning over his future wife Amelia, Hamish said, “I’ve known for a long time that I want to spend the rest of my life with Amelia, but what I’ve been through made me keen to make that commitment to her sooner than we’d anticipated.”

Hamish was recently involved in some Dancing On Ice drama, after he and his celebrity pupil Caprice Bourret quit their partnership, before she exited the show entirely.

Hinting that the awkward reality telly situation had lead him into a strugglesome time in his life, Hamish went on to tell Hello!, “For the past few months I’ve been in a dark place which I couldn’t have got through without her. Recent events have made me realise just how much I love her. Planning our wedding together has brought light to the darkness.”

Going on to declare his love for his beau, the hunky athlete went on, “When you’re in the public eye, you expect to read and hear gossip about yourself, but I never thought it would affect my mental health as much as it did. I found it hard to sleep and eat, and would wake up with anxiety. Amelia has been my absolute rock.

“She makes me feel as if I can do anything. She’s like a beautiful ship gliding on the water. I’m in awe of everything she does. With her I feel complete.”