Danielle Armstrong is 40 weeks pregnant with her and her fiance Tom Edney's first child together.

And the former TOWIE star has now confessed she feels like she’s “been pregnant forever” and has been trying to induce labour herself with the help of some old wives’ tales.

Danielle – who is expecting a girl – shared a picture of herself on Instagram, dressed in a black tracksuit in a park, cradling her blossoming baby bump.

And she wrote: “Apparently a good walk can help bring on labour so today we went to our local park and had a good hour walk.

“I’ve just had a hot chilli chicken curry for dinner and I’ve been bouncing on my ball – any more suggestions?

“I know babies come when they are ready but I’m so ready to meet her now I feel like I’ve been pregnant forever.”

Many of Danielle’s followers gave her some tips and tricks to help push the baby along.

And she added after: “Thanks for all of your tips and comments.

“I’ve ate a whole pineapple tonight, drank another cup of raspberry leaf tea and if all fails I’ll be jumping on Tommy boy tomorrow.”

Danielle and Tom went public with their relationship in September last year, despite having been friends for 22 years, and they then announced they were expecting just two months later.

He proposed to Danielle during a trip to Dubai at the beginning of March.

Danielle has previously given an honest account of her struggles during pregnancy and emotionally reflected on her changing body, during a trip to Dubai.

On her YouTube channel, Danni Keeping It Real, she said: “I can’t explain how important it is to have someone who makes you feel so nice. To have re-assurance.

“I feel so lucky. You don’t feel yourself – you feel bigger, and there are girls in your hotel who look so good. I’m waddling because I have cream between my legs!”