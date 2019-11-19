Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks welcomes first child

Danielle Brooks has welcomed her first child.

The Orange Is The New Black star took to her social media to reveal the exciting news that she had given birth to her first child.

The Netflix star, who plays Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson in the hit show, shared the happy announcement with her over two and a half million followers on Instagram.

Posting an adorable snap of her little one cuddled up against her, Danielle revealed that she had welcomed a baby daughter last week, writing, ‘11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect.’

Friends and fans were thrilled for the actress, who welcomed her daughter with her unnamed boyfriend, currently known only as ‘D’.

And the star of course received a stream of sweet messages from famous faces who couldn’t contain their excitement for her.

‘OMG!!!!😍😍😍 Congratulations!!!‘ wrote How To Get Away With Murder star Aja Naomi King, while This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz gushed, ‘Congraaaaaaatulaaaations! What a sweet angel!❤️❤️❤️❤️‘.

Danielle’s Orange Is The New Black co-star Laverne Cox, who plays Sophia Burset in the Netflix series, commented, ‘Omg. Congratulations darling. You’re a mommy‘.

Other wrote, ‘Congrats! Welcome to the world baby girl!!!!!!’, ‘Mazel tov! Perfection.. like YOU x’, ‘Yayyyyyy so happy for you!!!!!’, ‘Amen 🙏 & Congratulations 🎈 on the little angel baby 👼’ and ‘AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭👸🏾👸🏾👸🏾‘.

This is the first baby for Danielle and her mystery partner, who have kept their relationship under wraps since confirming their romance via Instagram.

The actress announced her pregnancy via Instagram back in July, by sharing a sponsored post showing off a positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

‘So elated to finally share this news with you all,’ she wrote alongside the happy snap. ‘I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue #ClearblueConfirmed #clearbluepartner‘.

Danielle also took to her Instagram stories at the time to confirm the news, where she revealed that she was already halfway through her pregnancy at the time of the announcement, as she was 20 weeks pregnant.

‘When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning, I’M PREGNANT,’ she wrote.

‘Counting my blessings with clear results,’ she added, referring to the ClearBlue pregnancy test in her snap.

Big congrats to Danielle and her boyfriend on their gorgeous new arrival!