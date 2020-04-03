We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker has welcomed her first child with husband Hayes Robbins.

The TV star took to her social media to announce that she had given birth and that her new little one had arrived safely.

Sharing a photo of her cradling her baby bump with her over three and a half million Instagram followers, new mum Danielle wrote, ‘This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling.

‘Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home ❤️’.

Friends and fans were thrilled for the actress, who is best known for playing Caitlin Snow, Killer Frost and Caitlin Frost in American network the CW’s The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and Arrow.

Flooding the former Disney star and her husband with messages of well-wishes and congratulations, followers left thousands of comments and nearly half a million likes.

‘CONGRATS!!!❤️,’ wrote One Tree Hill’s Shantel VanSanten, while The Vampire Diaries’ Arielle Kebbel commented, ‘Congrats! So happy for all 3 of you. What a wild time. Sending you all peace health and so much love! 💖’.

Once Upon A Time actress Jennifer Morrison added, ‘Congratulations!!! 💗💗💗’, while Danielle’s The Flash co-stars also added lovely comments.

Danielle Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton, wrote, ‘So happy for you, and can’t wait until we can all be in the same room together! 💕👶🏽’, while others added, ‘So happy to hear this! Wishing you all well! 🎉😄💪🏼🙏🏼🧡’, ‘Amazing news!!! Congrats mama. Enjoy this magical time. ❤️’ and ‘❤️💕❤️💕❤️ Congratulations!!! Sending so much love to you guys!!’.

Danielle announced that she was expecting her first baby back in November, sharing a lovely post to her Instagram account.

Uploading a sunny snap of her digging into a healthy breakfast, the then mum-to-be wrote, ‘Eating for two 😉’.

Fans and friends were thrilled for the star with the post raking up thousands of likes and comments.

Big congratulations to the new parents on their lovely and exciting news!