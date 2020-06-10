We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Danny Dyer's family have revealed his grandma has been rushed to hospital with pneumonia.

Thankfully, she doesn’t have coronavirus but the EastEnders star’s family aren’t allowed to visit due to the current pandemic.

Danny’s mum Chris Dyer shared the heartbreaking news about her mum on Twitter, writing: “My little mum is in hospital with pneumonia. Not Covid thank f**k.

“I’m taking up parcels and phoning her, but not being able to visit her is f**king devastating.”

Danny’s Love Island winner daughter Dani Dyer replied: “Hope she’s OK.”

And Chris replied: “So do I! Love you xxx I know she is in the best place to get better.”

Danny and the rest of his family are known to be very close and spend lots of time together, so much so that Dani has appeared to break lockdown rules to see her parents on numerous occasions.

Despite living separately from her parents, she posted a video to her Instagram of her dancing with her mother, Joanne Mas, on March 26 – three days after the UK went into lockdown.

And, in early April she posted snaps from her parents’ home too, before posting an Instagram message telling fans to “stay indoors” a few hours later.

She added: “Please listen, it’s so important.”

Earlier this week, Dani was also seen attending a party with 14 other people at a friend’s birthday party, standing less than two metres away from them, when the rules are that no more than six people can meet up at any one time, and individuals must keep two metres away from each other to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

A source told the MailOnline: “Dani went to her friend’s birthday party yesterday. She’s been stuck indoors for weeks and just wanted the chance to see those closest to her again.

“On reflection, she feels really guilty for going and knows she shouldn’t have acted against government rules. She will think twice next time.”