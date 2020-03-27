We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Beckham’s father Ted has revealed he’s engaged, 18 years after divorcing the football star’s mum, Sandra.

The 71-year-old announced he and his beau Hilary Meredith’s special news in a sweet statement.

It read, “While there are far more important things going on in the world right now, we are thrilled to say that we are happily engaged.

“Stay safe everyone,” the happy couple added.

Footballing icon David’s parents split nearly two decades ago after a 32 year marriage.

Ted and solicitor Hilary are thought to have met last year through their charity work for army veterans at Broughton House Veteran Care Village.

Dad-of-four David is yet to publically comment on his father’s good news, but is very close to both of his parents.

On Mothering Sunday earlier this month, the globally famous sportsman paid tribute to his mother Sandra as well as to his wife Victoria and her own mum, Jackie Adams.

Sharing a series of photos of the three strong women, David penned, ‘Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mums ♥️ We love you so much ♥️ so sad we can’t all be together today but wanted you to know how much we miss and love you.’

David also dedicated a lovely post to his dad on Father’s Day last year, posting some old snaps of the father-son duo for the eyes of his millions of followers.

In one image, David can be seen as a tiny baby in Ted’s arms.

‘Happy Father’s Day dad… Love you so much ♥️,’ David sweetly captioned the upload.

Ted and Sandra seem to have an amicable relationship following their split too. David posted a snap of his arms around the pair after the three of them enjoyed a dinner date last year.