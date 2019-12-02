Fans spot ‘sad’ detail in David Beckham’s latest picture with daughter Harper

David Beckham and daughter Harper seem to be getting in the festive spirit with an ice skating session, but some fans were saddened by a detail they spotted in the snap.

Christmas is just around the corner and it’s finally time to start doing all the festive activities that come around every year – picking up and decorating the tree, enjoy many hot chocolates, and go ice-skating.

That’s exactly what David and Harper recently got up, and the proud dad took to his Instagram page to share a few pictures of him and his adorable daughter.

Alongside the snap, he wrote, ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🤶🎄.. Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today 🥶’.

Many fans commented to gush about the cute dad and daughter duo, but one fan spotted something ‘sad’ about the picture.

Looking at the background, it seems that the two are alone in the ice rink, leading fans to think they had to hire out the whole rink so they could enjoy it in private.

‘Anyone else find it sad that he’s had to hire the whole ice rink out so that they can enjoy themselves’, the user wrote.

Others replied in agreement, with one saying, ‘It’s probably true. And I think he means that he has likely had to hire the whole thing out to prevent them being hounded by people who want photos or things signed.’

Another added, ‘Imagine not being able to just enjoy normal things with people can be a lonely world being rich and famous.’

However, others were quick to say they wouldn’t mind the same privilege to have an ice rink all to themselves.

‘Don’t find it sad at all! I’d actually LOVE to have a whole rink just for myself! 😍’, they wrote.