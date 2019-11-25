Proud dad David Beckham shared a sweet snap of his little daughter Harper Seven practising her cooking skills this weekend.

In the adorable upload, eight-year-old Harper, who is the youngest of the Beckham brood, can be seen lending a hand to her grandma Sandra by chopping and peeling some veg.

Being a supportive big brother, David and wife Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn also got involved in the cook up with his nan, dad and little sister.

Captioning the photo, football icon David wrote, ‘Best Sunday ever making the roast with mum, Harper Seven & @brooklynbeckham ♥️♥️♥️ #goodTimes 😍.’

Fans of the Beckham bunch quickly commented on the personal post, sending their kind words and compliments.

‘What a LOVELY picture of a LOVELY family 💕,’ one wrote.

‘It’s so nice to see you with your family. I admire your love and affection towards your family and good values ❤️,’ added another.

Meanwhile a third swooned over David’s similarity to his little girl, saying, ‘Like father like daughter ❤️ so cute.’

This comes after Harper’s fashion designer mum Victoria revealed the special advice she gives to her on life in the classroom.

The former Spice Girl said that she drills the importance of kindness into Harper to prevent children at her school being left out.

Speaking on Sinéad Burke’s debut podcast, As Me with Sinéad, she revealed, “I say to Harper, it’s not about who is the prettiest girl in the class, it’s not about who is the smartest girl in the class, it is about who is the kindest girl in the class.

“And when you are around nobody should ever feel lonely, because if you see a little girl or a little boy that is on their own and nobody’s playing with them, it is your job to include them because mummy was that little girl who was on her own.”

Great advice, Mummy V!