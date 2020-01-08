David Beckham shares sweet picture of Harper on TV set as he prepares to make acting debut

David Beckham delighted fans with a new photo of daughter Harper, as she posed on the set of Modern Family.

David Beckham will make his debut in popular comedy series Modern Family soon, and the former footballer shared a series of photos to celebrate his time on the set.

Taking to Instagram David wrote, ‘Still can’t believe this happened. So excited to finally see the full episode tonight 🙌🏻 #ModernFamily @abcmodernfam #myfamilycameaswell’.

It seems David’s children were allowed a tour of the iconic set, as the first picture showed harper sitting in a Modern Family branded chair, wearing one of the studio’s headsets. The Beckhams’ only daughter was wearing a cute pineapple print dress and a denim jacket for the occasion.

Fans were very excited to hear the big news, with many of them flooding David’s Instagram updates with comments.

One wrote, ‘soooooo excited for this episode 👍🏽’.

Another added, ‘I loooooooove this show. Love it even more now @davidbeckham ♥️’.

And a third said, ‘Must see episode 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻’.

David Beckham will be making his Modern Family debut alongside Friends’ actress Courteney Cox, who shared her own behind the scenes look back in October last year.

Posing alongside David and Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, she wrote, ‘Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily’.

David and Victoria Beckham previously revealed that they’re huge fans of Modern Family, as they’ve visited the set of the sitcom before.

In 2017, Jesse Tyler shared a brilliant photo of the Beckham family on the set, writing, ‘The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler.

‘Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! ❤️EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily’s new soccer coach. 🙄’

But even though David wasn’t shooting an episode on that occasion, it seems he impressed the cast enough to bring him on for real in 2020.

We can’t wait to see him on our screens soon!