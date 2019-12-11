David Tennant’s wife has revealed that the pair’s newborn baby is in the hospital.

Georgia Tennant took to her Instagram page to share a heartbreaking photo of the little one, who the couple welcomed back in October.

The mum-of-five, who also shares eight-year-old Olive, six-year-old Wilfred and four-year-old Doris with David, as well as her 17-year-old son Ty who David adopted, shared a poignant black and white photo with her 137,000 followers.

The touching snap shows the couple’s eight-week-old baby in the hospital hooked up to machines, as Georgia explains that the GP had sent the little one to A&E after a high temperature.

‘Last Wednesday my NHS GP sent my baby to A&E after spiking a high temperature,’ wrote Georgia alongside her post.

‘Eyes rolling at this seemingly over the top reaction, reluctantly I trudged along, mildly coughing child in tow, to my nearest NHS hospital. We were seen within 10 minutes.

‘After being checked over by 2 ‘over the top’ NHS nurses and another 2 ‘over the top’ NHS doctors, the now slightly lethargic baby was admitted. What ensued over the subsequent 6 days will haunt me forever but now back home, on the sofa, my baby tube free and pink again I take away one thing; our NHS is magic.

‘An underfunded, understaffed and under threat sort of magic. Full of amazing people whose ‘over the topness’ puts people back on sofas together.

‘I can’t thank you enough NHS and from now on my family will do all it can to help keep you together. Just as you did for us. #nhs @nhsmillion @cwpluscharity’.

The post was flooded with well-wishes from friends and fans, including Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner, who left a heart emoji symbol, and David Tennant’s Blackpool and Recovery co-star, Sarah Parish, who wrote, ‘Hi Georgie. I’m so sorry to hear this and so relieved she’s ok. It is terrifying to think how underfunded our NHS is. We must do all we can to help them. Sending love to you and the family.❤️❤️’