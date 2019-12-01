The Beckhams are reportedly planning to have their two youngest children christened this Christmas – with a lavish bash to celebrate.

The couple are said to believe that Cruz, 14, and Harper, 7, are now at the right age to be baptised.

The party will allegedly be held at the David and Victoria Beckham’s Cotswolds mansion, with a guest list full of A-list stars. Guests are said to include Liv Tyler, Elton John and David Furnish.

A source told the Sun, “They have asked party-goers to dress in full-length and fabulous. They really enjoy family events like this and are very proud parents.

“They think Christmas is the perfect time for a christening party. Drinks will be flowing, chefs will serve amazing food and there will be spectacular fireworks.”

And if the rumours are true, Cruz and Harper will have some seriously impressive godparents to turn to.

David’s close friend, film director Guy Ritchie, will be godfather to Cruz, while Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria will reportedly be godmother to Harper, alongside Victoria’s sister, Louise.

Superstar Elton John, 72, is godfather to the couple’s older sons Brooklyn and Romeo.

The Beckhams have already started the Christmas festivities, kicking things off with a trip to the Natural History museum yesterday.

David posted a sweet picture of himself and daughter Harper, kissing her on the lips. He captioned the lovely photograph, ‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🤶🎄.. Thanks to @nhm_icerink for looking after us today.’

Fans were quick to show their support for David, who has been criticised for kissing Harper on the lips before.

‘So beautiful pal. My daughter kisses me on lips but because I’m not a celeb I’m not scrutinised like u,’ wrote one follower.

Another said, ‘Watch all the people who got so offended by you kissing your own daughter on the lips get offended for a second time😩😂🤣’

A third simply wrote, ‘So beautiful you two❤️’