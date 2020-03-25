We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

David Walliams has announced he is going to do something very special.

The comedian took to social media to confirm that he will be releasing a daily treat for kids who are bored and stuck indoors due to the UK coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday evening the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced that the public should remain away from public contact except for leaving the house to work and buy essentials.

This came after schools across the nation were ordered to close last Friday, meaning thousands of pupils are having to keep themselves entertained at home.

In light of the news, Britain’s Got Talent judge David decided to provide the country’s children with something to occupy them.

The former Little Britain, who is also an established children’s author, confirmed that he would be releasing a free audio book every day for the next 30 days.

Sharing the kind deed on Twitter he wrote, ‘Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to “The World’s Worst Children”

‘I’ll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets! Enjoy.’

David is the proud creator of stories such as Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and Mr Stink.

Lots of fans replied to the message to thank him for his kind actions.

‘Fabulous David and your voice is so calming too and this will be so good for those who are younger and not at school due to self isolating a story from you. Thank you in advance and take care,’ wrote one.

‘David, thank you. It’s these small acts that will help us through these times. My son has most of your books, and a boxed set of cds already. Much appreciated, ‘added another.

Plenty of other celebs have been doing their bit to cheer up some little ones.

Fitness expert and social media influencer Joe Wicks has been streaming a virtual PE lesson for school-less students every week day.

The online videos allow kids and adults alike to get up and get active while being cooped up in the house.

Joe has said he will continue with the fitness lessons every day until schools open again.