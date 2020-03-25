We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Health guru Ella Mills, of Deliciously Ella, has revealed she's pregnant with her second child.

Taking to Instagram, Ella shared a sweet photo alongside her husband Matthew Mills and their daughter Skye, who can be seen holding a pair of ultrasound scans printouts.

‘Skye’s going to be a big sister 🥰 ,’ the excited mum wrote alongside her lovely post. ‘We’re feeling so lucky to hold on to something so special while the world feels so topsy turvy, and whilst of course it’s a little unnerving to be navigating pregnancy in this climate, we are just so incredibly grateful ❤️

‘Like everyone else, we’re staying quietly at home, taking Austin and Skye our for a little daily walk on our own, which this morning was the quietest and emptiest I’ve ever seen London. Sending so much love to you all 🥰’.

Since the announcement, she has received an outpouring of support from friends and followers to celebrate the happy news.

Rhiannon Lambert, aka ‘Rhitrition’, wrote, ‘Yay so so exciting and can’t wait for our little ones to have play dates on a safer climate xxx’

Mind Body Bowl’s Annie Clarke added, ‘I love how Skye’s already embracing the big sister role. Love you all. Can’t wait to be reunited with my girlies 💕💕💕💕’

And Angela Liddon of Oh She Glows said, ‘Aww wonderful news, congrats! So happy for your growing sweet fam 💕’.

The food writer and husband Matthew, who married back in 2016, are already parents to eight-month-old Skye.

The little one, whose full name is Skye Tessa Camilla Davan Mills, was named in honour of Matthew’s mother and Ella’s late mother-in-law, Labour MP Tessa Jowell.

As well as writing about food, specifically plant based living, Ella is also vocal about motherhood.

On her podcast, she previously spoke about her birth with Skye and how much she learned.

‘I learnt so so much from this community about birth,’ she wrote in a candid update a few months ago.

‘I’m endlessly grateful for it, it totally changed my perception of the space and took it from something terrifying and unknown to something beautiful and empowering, although still intensely challenging from both a physical and mental perspective’.