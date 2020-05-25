Denise Van Outen throws stepdaughter an incredible 21st birthday party in lockdown

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Denise Van Outen went above and beyond for her stepdaughter’s 21st birthday party.



From pictures posted in social media, it looks like Denise was determined not to let lockdown spoil her stepdaughter Leah’s milestone birthday.

The presenter shared several snaps of the party on Instagram, with the caption, ‘21st birthday celebration in lockdown, just the 3 of us. Kitchen disco. Thanks so much @bonnevents for the amazing balloon decorations.

‘All dropped off outside our house with clear instructions how to DIY the decs. Social distancing. We love you Leah. Happy birthday beautiful #21stbirthday.’

The adorable snaps show that Leah’s big day featured some extravagant balloons, a designer cake and a kitchen disco. Denise, partner Eddie Boxshall and Leah can be seen enjoying some champagne and posing next to huge number 21 filled with pink balloons.

Denise also shared a snap of Leah’s incredible Chanel-inspired cake, which featured edible lipstick, eyeshadow and bronzer along with an enormous iced handbag.

One follower commented, ‘Looks too good to eat.’

While another said, ‘Wow!!! I wouldn’t want to cut it!!!’

The TOWIE narrator’s Instagram Story captured Eddie on the decks and Leah on the dance floor.

Read more: Stacey Solomon shares adorable photos of Rex on his first birthday

Eddie also took to social media to gush over his grown-up daughter’s big day.

He wrote, ‘My beautiful Princess Leah’s 21st birthday weekend. @leah.boxshall I love you so much that it hurts!!! I burst with pride to see what an amazing young woman you have become. I’m so lucky to have you as my daughter. Happy 21st Birthday… love Dad, Denise, Jordan and Betsy xxxx @bonnevents 21st #bonnevents #thankyou.’

The couple started dating back in July 2014 after they were introduced by a mutual friend. After five years, the pair moved in together in January 2019.

Denise also shares a 10-year-old daughter, Betsy, with actor Lee Mead.