Dermot O’Leary reveals pregnant wife Dee Koppang’s baby due date

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang are expecting their first child together - and there's not long to go now.

The X Factor presenter has revealed that Dee is due to give birth in late June or early July, meaning she’s about seven months pregnant.

He revealed the news during a chat with Elbow frontman Guy Garvey on Zoe Ball‘s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, which he was standing in for.

Guy was discussing parenting his own son during lockdown and asked Dermot when he was due to become a dad.

Dermot replied: “End of June, sort of early July-ish. That’s exciting isn’t it? I can’t wait!”

Guy then joked Dee and Dermot should name their unborn child after him, saying: “Guy is a nice name”.

Dermot politely replied: “It’s very majestic.”

It came after Dermot had been talking about the fact he was still annoyed about having to give Dee a bigger slice of fish for dinner last night.

Dermot said: “I let my wife have a bigger portion of fish than me last night.

“Even though she’s carrying my unborn child let me tell you that really stuck with me. It was hake!”

Dermot and Dee announced they were expecting their first child together in February, when he posted a photo of a floral wreath wrapped around a message which read, “Koppang O’Leary productions presents ‘New Arrival’ coming soon.”

Captioning the image, he wrote: “We’re pleased to announce that we’re expecting a little Koppang O’Leary…”

Holly Willoughby was among the first to congratulate the couple, commenting, “This is just such wonderful news… love you both.”

Ruth Langsford added, “How wonderful! Congrats both.”

And Tamzin Outhwaite penned, “Congratulations to you both, just the best ever news.”

Giovanna Fletcher wrote, “Aaaaaaaaaah!!!!! Huge congratulations flying your way!!! Xxxx.’ While Angela Scanlon added, ‘AMAZING NEWS. so brilliant xx.”