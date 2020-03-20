We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Destiny's Child star Letoya Luckett has announced she's pregnant with her second child.

Beyonce’s former bandmate is expecting her second baby with her husband Tommicus Walker.

Letoya revealed the news to her Instagram followers with a beautiful picture of her cradling her baby bump in a white mini dress.

The expectant mum was glowing as she stood on a rock barefoot on a beach in front of the ocean.

Along with the snap, she wrote: “Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle.”

Letoya and Tommicus married in her native Texas in December 2017 and then welcomed their first daughter Gianna in January 2019.

The couple are also parents to Tommicus’ seven-year-old daughter Madison from his previous marriage.

Letoya is best known for being one of the original Destiny’s Child line-up along with Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson.

After forming in 1993, the group enjoyed a steady rise to fame, with hits such as Bills, Bills, Bills and Say My Name.

But in 2000, Letoya and LaTavia were dramatically kicked out of the band and replaced with new members Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin.

Letoya and LaTavia filed lawsuits against the band’s manager Matthew Knowles – who also happens to be Beyonce’s dad – as well as both Beyonce and Kelly.

The two girls eventually dropped the case against their former bandmates and opted to settle with Matthew out of court.

After leaving the group, Latoya embarked on a solo career and is due to release her fourth album later on this year.

And it seems all is good these days between the girls, as Latoya reunited with Beyonce at her On The Run II tour in 2018, where they hugged backstage when Latoya was pregnant with her first baby.