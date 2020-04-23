We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A street artist from Florida has been keeping things current with her latest pavement creations.

Cartoon drawing pro, Casey Drake, shows off her impressive work on Instagram and has been sketching out our favourite Disney characters with a slight twist lately.

Making sure to keep the theme of her artwork in line with the current state of the world, Casey has been adding a coronavirus lockdown theme to her newest designs, and they’re sure to put a smile on the face of any Disney fanatic.

In one, The Little Mermaid’s Ariel can be seen singing the beginning of the movie’s most iconic song, Part Of Your World.

But instead of her usual gadgets and gizmos, the underwater princess is fawning over one of the most sought after treasures of recent times – toilet roll.

‘Wouldn’t you think my collection’s complete…. Also, Ariel is everyone missing a hair appointment right now. Roots for days,’ Casey penned beside a snap of the stunning chalk art. Relatable.

She also reimagined the famous spaghetti and meatball scene from Lady and the Tramp, making it way more social distancing friendly and, to be honest, a little less romantic.

‘Love in the Time of Coronavirus,’ Casey wrote beside the poochy picture.

Meanwhile, a stunning drawing of Tangled’s Repunzel has got us wondering how she managed 18 years stuck indoors.

Of course, loads of Disney fans have been leaving comments praising Casey’s fabulous drawings.

‘My all time Disney favorite, you are so talented! Keep spreading the humor, it’s very important. THANK YOU,’ one wrote.

‘Totally loving what you are doing!! Well done for putting a smile on so many faces!! 😊,’ agreed another.

‘AMAZING!!! You are so clever,’ chipped in a third.