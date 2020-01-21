DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck have welcomed their second son

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck have welcomed their second child into the world.

The DJ and music producer took to social media today to confirm the arrival of his second son with a sweet tribute to his wife and the doctor who helped deliver the second baby Khaled.

Sharing a photo of himself high fiving the doc with a huge grin on his face, the second time dad wrote, ‘THANK YOU ALLAH !

‘THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! 🤲🏽.’

Making sure to include his signature catchphrase included in all of his music, he joyously added, ‘ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!’

Lots of fans headed to the comments in order to leave their kind words behind.

‘🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Welcome to the world,’ one wrote.

‘Congratulations Khaled another 1😇😇,’ chipped in a second.

‘Bless Mama Nicole and the Khaled 2.0.! Here’s to health and happiness, fam! 🙏🏽,’ continued another supporter.

Khaled and businesswoman Nicole already share three-year-old son, Asahd, and the pair announced news that they had a second little one on the way last year.

In September 2019, Khaled took to Instagram to share the thrilling news by posting a video of the baby’s ultrasound scan, leaving fans delighted.

Just days ago, Khaled came online again to share a stunning post in honour of his wife, who he proposed to in 2016 and later privately married.

Posting a photo of her dressed in an elegant gold and white gown and baring her growing bump, he anticipated his new baby’s imminent arrival and sent love and support to the mother of his children.

Khaled typed, ‘BABY #2 WATCH ALERT 🚨 👀 Another one ! Soon come! Honey honey you got this! We got this !

‘Me and ASAHD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! #WETHEBEST 👶 👶 🤴 👸 THE KHALEDS 📸.’

Congratulations to the Khaled family!