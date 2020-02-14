We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A third of dog lovers would pick their pet over their partner - if they were forced to choose between the two.

The poll of 2,000 dog owners also found four in 10 admit to giving their pooch more affection than their other half.

While 42 per cent even claim their pup deliberately intervenes when their partner tries to initiate a HUG.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the nation’s dogs are responsible for three disagreements a week in British households.

The research was commissioned by dog-friendly country pub chain Chef & Brewer, whose brand manager Heather Moore said: “It’s no secret that Brits love their dogs, but we were surprised to find out just how far that love extended.

“Dog owners love nothing more than treating their pets, either with snacks or taking them somewhere they’ll love.

“Our research shows that for some couples, the four-legged friend can take the starring role in the relationship.”

An eighth of the population have even seen their relationship reach an ultimatum of ‘It’s me or the dog’.

And 38 per cent say if they introduced their canine to a new partner and the dog didn’t like them, it would be a sign the relationship was doomed.

But on the other hand, one in four would break up with someone if they felt a dog obsession was getting out of hand.

According to the OnePoll research, the main argument over the dog is about who should take it out for its needed daily walks – closely followed by who should clean up after it.

The third most common bust-up comes when one partner believes the other one is too free with the treats, potentially spoiling the pet.

One in 10 get also get wound up when they get home from work to find they’ve got to wait for their own dinner so the dog can eat first.

And more than four in 10 adults who let the dog sleep in the bedroom even claim this has had a negative impact on their love lives.

