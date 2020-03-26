We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Doctor Ranj Singh was forced to dispel a terrifying rumour about the coronavirus after it began circulating on social media.

The TV medical expert had to step in and reassure worried parents amid claims that children can be taken away from their family if they catch Covid-19.

It came after social media users, including various celebs, began posting the frightening hearsay online.

Former pop star Kerry Katona left many of her Instagram followers mortified when she posted an image claiming that if a child is diagnosed with the contagious disease, they will be taken away ‘in a van with people they don’t know’ and that parents will be ‘at home without them in their time of need’.

Captioning the scary upload, a clearly distraught Kerry wrote, ‘PLEASE STAY AT HOME!!!!!!!!!!! I was sent this which has scared the shit out of me but I tell you what I know I’m not leaving my house! I’m a mother of 5 my anxiety is through the roof’!

‘I haven’t posted this to scare people but seeing pics of bl**dy idiots in groups sunbathing it feels people are still not getting what it going on! Please stay safe everyone sending you all love and light ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏.’

Hitting the comment section, Doctor Ranj quickly made sure to correct Kerry.

‘NOT TRUE, ‘he wrote, before directing other users to click onto his profile to find out the truth.

Over on his own profile, Ranj shared an info-graphic listing facts for parents to refer to throughout the health pandemic.

The upload clearly explains that parents will not be routinely separated from their children, unless they need to be admitted into hospital too.

‘FACTS ARE FACTS! I’ve seen lots of confusion & misinformation about kids & #coronavirus recently. So here are some facts (based on the latest information from the Royal College Of Paediatrics & Child Health)… #Covid19,’ he wrote.