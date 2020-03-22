Duchess of Cambridge releases unseen photos to mark Mother’s Day

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duchess of Cambridge has shared a selection of previously unpublished photos to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Catherine Middleton shared the pictures in a sweet Instagram post

They include an unseen shot with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Duke of Cambridge, a tribute to the late Princess Diana and a photograph of Catherine’s mother Carole

Duchess Catherine also shared a Mother’s Day card handmade by Prince George

Catherine Middleton has given royal fans a glimpse into life at the Cambridge’s by sharing a string of previously unseen photographs.

The Duchess of Cambridge marked Mother’s Day with a sweet Instagram post paying tribute to mother’s ‘new and old’ and families ‘together and apart’ during this difficult period.

As well as an old photograph of the Duke of Cambridge’s late mother, Princess Diana, Catherine, 38 shared a photograph with her mother, Carole and a previously unseen snap with the kids.

Taking to their Kensington Royal Instagram page, the couple wrote, “To mothers new old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.”

They continued, “Happy Mother’s Day. 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day.”

The first shot shows Catherine and William racing outdoors with Princess Charlotte, four, on Catherine’s back and Prince George, six, on William’s back. One-year-old Prince Louis is absent from the picture.

In the final photograph, Duchess Catherine proved Prince George has a flair for art as she shared the Mother’s Day card he made for her – featuring a vase with flowers.

While the Cambridge’s are celebrating Mother’s Day today, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not be joining in the festivities.

Despite being new parents to Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, Meghan and Harry now live in Canada – where it’s tradition to celebrate Mother’s Day on 10th May.

This article was originally published on Woman&Home online