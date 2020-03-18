We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield has welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Brendan.

The former soap star took to her Instagram page to announce that she had given birth to a baby son – and she even revealed the lovely name that she and fiancé Robert gave to their new little one.

Sharing an utterly adorable photo with her thousands of followers of her happily cradling her newborn son while he looks up at her, Melissa wrote, ‘River Jefferson Carter-Robinson 16.03.2020

‘What a perfect little human we appear to have made. We could not be more obsessed with you ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜’.

The new mum also added the hashtags, ‘#baby #son #babyboy #birth #birthannouncement #newbaby #newborn #mum #dad #newmum #mamabear #newdad #parents #newparents #love #life #happy #smile #bliss #family #justusthree’.

Friends and followers were thrilled for the former EastEnders star, who played Ian Beale’s daughter Lucy in the popular BBC soap.

‘Omg I’m so so so happy for you 😍😍💙💙 congratulations!!!’ wrote one. ‘I am honestly so emotional…he’s gorgeous!!! Xxx’.

‘Congratulations he looks so like you 💙,’ added another, while one commented, ‘He’s beautiful! 💙 Huge congratulations. 💙💙💙’.

This is the first baby for Melissa and her fiancé Robert, who she got engaged to last year in July.

They revealed that they were to become parents back in September when they confirmed the news to the Sun.

“We’re so excited to become parents,” Lucy told the publication.

“This next step is an adventure, and we’re looking forward to raising a happy, healthy, inquisitive, strong, and accepting child, and starting our own little family, as a trio!”.

New dad Robert added, “I’m over the moon but nervous too!

“Melissa is so used to kids, and she’ll be an amazing mum instantly.

“There is nobody on earth I’d rather take on this challenge with, and I’m looking forward to every second of it”.

Big congratulations to the new parents!