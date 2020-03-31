We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

EastEnders actress Diane Parish has gotten engaged to her boyfriend of three years during the coronavirus lockdown.

The soap star, who is known for playing the role of the fiery Denise Fox on the smash hit BBC One soap, has been dating her new fiancé Gerry Zucarello for around three years.

Now, father-of-three Gerry has taken to his open Facebook account to confirm the lovely news.

Diane’s future hubby reportedly told those close to him that he had plans to pop the big question while the pair were living in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Who says life can’t be romantic during a global pandemic?

Speaking on the pair’s romance, a source reportedly told The Sun, “Diane and Gerry met through pals and have been quietly dating for three years.

“Gerry said he and Diane were engaged after they had been spending time at home during the lockdown.

“She is thinking about a small, intimate ceremony involving all their kids and close friends.”

Diane has played iconic Walford resident Denise since 2006, only coming away from the programme temporarily to give birth to her youngest daughter.

The mum-of-two shares two daughters, Kaya, 12, and Kenya, 14, with her ex partner, Sebastian Parish.

Sadly for big lovers of EastEnders, Diane and all her other fellow cast members are on our telly screens a lot less lately.

Filming of the soap has been forced to come to a halt amid the Covid-19 outbreak currently sweeping the globe.

EastEnders bosses are doing their best to give fans their fix for as long as possible though. They’re showing two pre-filmed episodes a week to make sure they keep instalments of life in Albert Square on air for as long as they can.

Meanwhile, other telly favourites like Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors are in the same boat and unable to continue with production until further notice, leaving loads of soap fanatics very disappointed.