Elizabeth Banks has opened up on surrogacy.

The Hollywood star, who is best known for playing Effie Trinket in hit franchise The Hunger Games, has spoken out about having her children through surrogacy, revealing that she feels ‘judged’ by others for becoming a mum through the process.

The Pitch Perfect actress is mum to two sons, nine-year-old Magnus and eight-year-old Felix, who she shared with her husband of 27 years Max Handelman.

Speaking to Porter magazine, the mum-of-two spoke about her fertility struggle left the couple with no other options than to try and have children through surrogacy.

However, the Modern Family star revealed that she feels judged for opting for surrogacy.

“Women’s reproductive issues were things you would whisper about in small circles,” said the Charlie’s Angels actress. “[Now] there’s #ShoutYourAbortion and IVF Facebook groups.

“I definitely think I’m still judged for what I’ve done,” continued Elizabeth, “and that people don’t understand my choices, but I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation.

“And, if my story helps people feel less alone on their journey, then I’m grateful for that.”

After welcoming her second son Felix back in 2011, Elizabeth spoke candidly about her struggles with fertility and about how using surrogacy allowed her and her husband the opportunity to be parents.

“I have been very fortunate in life both professionally and personally,” she said to E! News at the time.

“The one true hurdle I’ve faced in life is that I have a broken belly. After years of trying to get pregnant, exploring the range of fertility treatments, all unsuccessful, our journey led us to gestational surrogacy: we make a ‘baby cake’ and bake it in another woman’s ‘oven.'”

“Felix means ‘happy’ and ‘lucky’ in Latin,” Elizabeth added. “And true to his name, Felix is a very happy baby and a blessing on our life.”