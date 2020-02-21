Model Elle Macpherson reveals her top parenting tip for raising teenagers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Australian super model Elle Macpherson is mother to two sons.

She shares 22-year-old Flynn and 17-year-old Cy with her ex partner, Arpad Busson, so is no stranger to the tribulations of being a parent to a teenager.

But the 55-year-old businesswoman has some tips up her sleeve for dealing with the struggles faced in a child’s unpredictable teenage years.

Explaining that she doesn’t hold back when it comes to using tough love when she needs to, she told Red, “I often say to them, “I’m not here to be popular, I’m here to guide you and if I say there’s something you need to do, it’s because I’m trying to help’.”

Speaking about a time in her life when she was juggling being a mother with her various global projects, Elle explained that she found it rather draining, “I was shooting and producing Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model and also an American TV show called Fashion Star so I was back and forth between LA and the UK.

“I had both my sons in school and was also also working for my lingerie business, and I just felt so tired and run-down.”

Elle regularly shares throwback photos of her boys’ childhoods and snippets of her living life as a mum to young children.

In honour of her eldest son’s 22nd birthday last week, she posted a string of images from back in the day, leaving fans swooning.

In the first pic, she can be seen cradling her tiny, first born baby in her arms.

‘The best valentines gift .. Flynn 22 today .. ❤️,’ she penned beside the upload.

‘You must be very proud of raising such a handsome and talented you man,’ one sweet fan commented.

‘Such a handsome Aussie boy 🇦🇺,’ added another.

‘New mother. How beautiful with that look on your face with your new son,’ chipped in a third.