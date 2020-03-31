We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Peter Andre’s wife Emily is currently working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital doctor is battling to help save the lives of those infected with Covid-19 and has opened up about how it’s impacting her life at home and her relationship with her kids.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus and comply with social distancing rules, Emily has been forced to keep away from her two little ones, Theodore and Amelia, and her stepchildren Junior and Andre, when she gets home from work.

‘Of course I’m worried that I could potentially bring it home to the kids, but I’m trying to be sensible and washing my hands and changing out of my clothes straight away before having a shower,’ she wrote in her recent column for OK! magazine.

‘I’m also not going too near them where possible, but it’s a challenging time,’ she added.

Praising her hubby Peter for his hard work at home, Emily went on, ‘Pete has been home schooling the kids by himself when I’m at work. I take my hat off to him. It’s not easy looking after four kids of different ages and having to do all the cooking and manage their workloads, while also keeping Theo entertained.

‘He’s doing a great job!’

Pete and Emily tied the knot back in 2015 in a stunning white wedding.

The Mysterious Girl hit maker recently penned a sweet tribute to his wife on social media, praising her for her hard work.

He shared a photo of Emily and her colleagues displaying a very important message reading, ‘We stay here for you, please stay at home for us!’

‘Proud 🙂 #supportthenhs Thank you so much to ALL the NHS and the carers up and down the country,’ he captioned the special upload, showing his pride for his wife.