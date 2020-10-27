Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Model Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her first child, and announced the happy news with a very special Vogue Magazine cover shoot.

Taking to Twitter, Emily Ratajkowski shared a video of her new cover shoot with the caption, ‘Grateful and growing. Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover’.

Opening up on her pregnancy, the model revealed that she doesn’t want to reveal her child’s gender. She said, “When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always ‘Do you know what you want?’

“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then.”

She continued, “Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with. The truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly.

“Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? This is a wondrous and terrifying concept, one that renders us both helpless and humbled.”

Emily has added that she doesn’t want to ‘force’ gender stereotypes on her child, and has stressed that she’s trying not to picture a boy or a girl when thinking about her pregnancy.

She said, “I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control.

“I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder. “

Emily Ratajkowski has been married to husband Sebastian since early 2018, and this will be the couple’s first child together.