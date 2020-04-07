Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley shares sad news with fans

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has shared some sad news with her fans.

The ITV soap star, who is best known for playing the role of Mandy Dingle on our screens, took to social media to bid farewell to a late relative.

Yesterday, she explained that her Uncle Bert had passed away at the age of 104.

‘GOD BLESS YOU UNCLE BERT. You are the last of that generation,what a life?You made it to 104 years old, that’s something WE can share with our NEXT generations,what a strong,kind,beautiful man you were,Rest In Peace,and keep singing Frank Sinatra with my Poppa up in heaven 🙏🏻😇🙏🏻,’ Lisa penned on social media.

Luckily for Lisa, heaps of her fans were there to support her with their kind messages and loving words.

‘So sorry for your loss, sending lots of love and hugs and thinking of you all,’ wrote one.

‘Condolences, Lisa…I’m glad, that he had a long life,’ added another, while a third chipped in, ‘Much love to you and your family.’

‘So sorry for you loss but Wow! You rarely hear of a man living that long. How wonderful it must have been hearing his stories through the history he lived,’ a fourth sweetly continued.

This comes after Lisa opened up about her weight loss journey.

Lisa slimmed down significantly after ditching fast food and alcohol several years ago.

She recently revealed that she had a stone and a half of excess skin removed after her weight loss meant her loose skin caused her to struggle with exercise.

“With the skin removal I lost twelve stone, one pound. The surgeon chopped off one stone, four pounds. Since then my weight has more or less stayed the same,” she told The Sun.

“I’m never going to be size 28 again. I look at pictures of me back then and think: ‘Who’s that girl?’ She doesn’t exist any more.”