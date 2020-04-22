We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle Hardwick has announced she's pregnant with her first child, seven months after marrying Kate Brooks.

Michelle shared the exciting news to Instagram, where she posed alongside Kate and their pet dog Fred to announce the happy news.

The photo saw Kate and Michelle both grinning as they gestured to Michelle’s baby bump.

The image read, ‘Fred’s big brother duties commence in October’.

In her caption, she simply wrote, ‘❤️ #BabyBrooks’.

Followers were quick to shower the couple with congratulations on the big news, especially Michelle’s Emmerdale co-stars.

Ash Palmisciano wrote, ‘Ah wow that’s amazing news especially during this crazy time 😍 so so happy for you both! Huge congratulations guys xxx’

Bradley Johnson added, ‘Amazing news!!! Congrats to both of you!!! Xx’

Charlie Condou said, ‘No bloody way!!! Congratulations, you are going to be amazing parents!!! 💜’

And Jay Kontzle added, ‘Congratulations to both of you!!! Wonderful news ❤️x’.

Michelle married soap producer Kate in Tennessee last September, in a sunny ceremony where they wore coordinated outfits.

Kate wore a dress and Michelle opted for a white jumpsuit to complete the wedding look.

Michelle plays Vanessa Woodfield on ITV’s Emmerdale, and has been a regular member of the soap since 2012.

In the series, Vanessa is currently dating Dales icon Charity Dingle, but it’s not all happy as she’s been struggling with a bowel cancer diagnosis.

Fans are now concerned about Vanessa and whether or not her character will survive the devastating illness.

In real life, Michelle met Kate on Emmerdale, and confirmed their relationship in 2018 on National Coming Out Day.

Michelle popped the question in December of that year and they married nine months later.

Huge congratulations to the couple, we can’t wait to learn more about the new family member!