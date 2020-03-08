We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Enrique Iglesias has finally revealed the name of his newborn daughter, five weeks after partner Anna Kournikova gave birth.

The Hero singer revealed that their little girl is named Mary, or Masha in Russian – a nod to Anna’s roots.

The couple welcomed their third child on 30 January and already share twins Lucy and Nicholas, two.

Luckily for the new parents, the transition for the twins with a new sibling has gone “very smoothly”.

“They actually love it,” the 44-year-old told People. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’

“And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?'”

Enrique and Anna only announced the arrival of Mary last month, with the singer sharing a sweet snap of himself holding his new daughter on Instagram.

Anna also shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed, cradling her new baby.

Both parents wrote exactly the same caption, confirming their baby’s date of birth to be 30th January, writing: “My Sunshine 01.30.2020.”

It was Enrique’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr. who originally confirmed that Anna had given birth in an interview with Chilean radio station ADN.

When asked about rumours he was going to be an uncle again, he said: “I’ve already become an uncle.”

The interviewer pushed him for more information, asking: “Has the baby already been born?” and Julio simply answered, “Yes.”

However when it came to revealing whether Enrique and Anna have had a boy or girl, Julio said, “It’s a secret. My brother now has three children. He’s very happy.”

Pictures of Anna with a baby bump only emerged a week before the news she’d given birth, but it’s no surprise she and Enrique have kept the pregnancy private, as they didn’t announce the news they were expecting the first time round until a few days after the twins were born.