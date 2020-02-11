We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have reportedly awelcomed their third child together.

The Spanish pop singer and his long-term partner, former professional tennis player Anna, are generally quite quiet about their home family life, having only recently revealed that they were expecting.

However, the Hero hitmaker’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr. has revealed that the two have welcomed their third child together.

Speaking to Chilean radio station ADN, the Spanish-born singer said that he had “already become an uncle” when probed about the rumours surrounding the birth of his brother’s newest arrival.

The interviewer then double-checked that the musician was not referring to Enrique’s older two children when speaking about being an uncle, by asking “Has the baby already been born?” to which the star answered “Yes”.

However when asked about details of the little one and whether the new baby was a boy or a girl, the singer maintained that he would continue to keep his brother’s family’s details out of the limelight, replying, “It’s a secret”.

But he did reiterate that the Bailamos singer had welcomed another child, adding, “My brother now has three children. He’s very happy”.

The couple are yet to comment on the exciting news, however, Spain’s Hola! Magazine did previously obtain photos of the pair enjoying time on a boat in Miami while Anna appeared to have a baby bump.

Enrique and Anna are already parents to two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, and the pair did not reveal that they were expecting two babies until after the twins were born.

Speaking about becoming a dad, Enrique previously told the Mail Online, “It’s one of the best feelings in the world. [I’m more responsible]. I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them,” adding, “I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad”.

He also spoke about his relationship with Anna, continuing, “You go through your good times, you go through your bad times. It’s a tough thing for me to believe there’s such a thing as the perfect relationship. I don’t think that exists.

“Firstly, she’s the coolest girl in the world. And she understands who I am, to the point where she’s willing to sacrifice her personal time with me and let me do my music. It’s a huge sacrifice and I respect that tremendously”.

Big congratulations to the whole family on their new arrival!