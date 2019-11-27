No Christmas would be complete a game or two and one retailer is offering discounted products for Black Friday.

The Entertainer is offering 75 per cent off games for Black Friday.

There are a number of deals to get your hands on, such as the Pie Face Showdown Game – which was £29, but is now just £5.50.

The popular toy shop chain has announced they have up to 75 per cent off on selected products across the store.

There’s something for the whole family, too – with board games, toys, advent calendars, card sets and more.

So kids and big kids alike can get in on the fun.

Pie Face Showdown is a great game for friends and family this Christmas time – just expect it to get messy.

The game involves players loading the arm with whipped cream and then placing their chin on the rest. They then try to get the arm to move toward their opponent. The player who doesn’t get “pie-faced” wins.

The hilarious game was £29 but has been reduced to £5.80 – which means shoppers save a staggering £23.20.

Another bargain worth snapping up is the Speak Out Game.

Players put on the mouthpiece, select a card from the deck and try and say the written phrase.

The game was £22 but has been reduced to £5.50 – a saving of £16.50.

The Speech Breaker Game also has a significant discount. The product was previously priced at £21 but has been reduced to £4.20 for Black Friday.

Players have to report a scene live without saying any of the words on the card – whilst wearing speech-jamming headphones.

Some big brands which feature in The Entertainer’s Black Friday discounts include Playmobil, Early Learning Centre, Disney and more.

Many of these games make perfect gifts for kids this Christmas or can be a good option as a stocking filler for adults.

With these incredible savings, they are pretty hard to resist too.